St. Ann’s residents, staff embrace beauty of change

COURTESY OF ST. ANN’S COMMUNITY

Residents, staff and families at St. Ann’s Community recently gathered to release butterflies in recognition of the challenging 15 months brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The release represented the transformative beauty and strength of the members of St. Ann’s, including the loved ones they had to say goodbye to. Participants shared experiences and discussed how the last year shaped them.

“The transformation I have witnessed in all of our elders has been just amazing,” said Sue Murty, vice president and administrator. “They taught us how to persevere. During those challenging times, we had each other.”

St. Ann’s music therapist played soothing music in the background while 50 monarch butterflies peacefully fluttered about, symbolic to each individual in their own way.

“Caterpillars undergo change to become butterflies,” said Sister Mary Lou Mitchell, director of pastoral care. “Like the caterpillar, we are not the same people we were prior to the pandemic.”