Dream Factory fulfills Brockport teen’s NASCAR wish

COURTESY OF DREAM FACTORY OF ROCHESTER

Brady Putnam, 14, of Brockport, loves watching NASCAR, learning about the drivers and checking out the car designs.

The Dream Factory of Rochester, a volunteer organization that fulfills wishes by children with critical or chronic illnesses, made his dream of attending a race and meeting his favorite drivers come true.

Dream Factory spoke with Putnam, who lives with a chronic neurological disorder, about his choice of a dream months before the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to a local connection with driver Corey LaJoie, Putnam and his family spent a day at Watkins Glen International.

Putnam met with LaJoie, Joey Logano and other drivers and pit crew members.