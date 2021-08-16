RIT engineer-turned-restauranteur opens gluten-free eatery

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

After graduating with a mechanical engineering degree from Rochester Institute of Technology, Texas native Kayla Sandoval spent six years living around the country and working in automotive engineering. She now has returned to the Flower City to start a new adventure: Biscotti Brewers.

The experimental eatery focuses on those with dietary restrictions, including celiac disease and vegans. Everything is gluten-free.

“I want BBs to be a place people go because they want an adventure,” Sandoval said. “One week, we may decide to make seven different tamales, each representing a different region in Mexico. We may opt to make Roman-style focaccia bread or pizza the next.”

Biscotti Brewers also aims to teach its visitors about the food consumers are enjoying, what country and region the dish originated from, and how its version varies from the original.

“There are so many cultures around the world that have mastered gluten-free cooking or baking, and that’s because historically, their societies weren’t wheat-based.” Sandoval said. “Sometimes, I take a technical lesson from other cultures and apply a cooking technique to something that I am piloting to create something new. Making food with old wisdom, but using modern, local ingredients.”

Biscotti Brewers is run out of The Commissary in the Sibley Square building, and can be found in the Rochester Public Market, Lucky Flea Vintage Market and Riveter Festival in Victor.