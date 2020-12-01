WXXI highlights December programming
WXXI will present the following TV and radio programs in December 2020, among others.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 on WXXI-TV and WXXI-Kids 24/7. “Laura Ingalls Wilder: Prairie to Page” is scheduled for 8 p.m. Dec. 29 on WXXI-TV.
Classical 91.5 will broadcast “The Eight Nights of Chanukah” at 1 p.m. on Dec. 10-18. AM 1370 will air “Tinsel Tales … and More” at noon and 9 p.m. Dec. 24, and noon and 10 p.m. Dec. 25.
Visit interactive.wxxi.org for information.