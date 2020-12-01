SUBSCRIBE NOW
WXXI highlights December programming

Messenger Post Media
Monroe County Post

WXXI will present the following TV and radio programs in December 2020, among others. 

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 on WXXI-TV and WXXI-Kids 24/7. “Laura Ingalls Wilder: Prairie to Page” is scheduled for 8 p.m. Dec. 29 on WXXI-TV. 

Classical 91.5 will broadcast “The Eight Nights of Chanukah” at 1 p.m. on Dec. 10-18. AM 1370 will air “Tinsel Tales … and More” at noon and 9 p.m. Dec. 24, and noon and 10 p.m. Dec. 25.

Visit interactive.wxxi.org for information.

