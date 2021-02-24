Registration open for GiGi’s Playhouse gala

GiGi's Playhouse Rochester, a nonprofit Down syndrome achievement center, will hold "I Have a Voice Reimagined,” its annual fundraising gala, virtually on March 20.

Registration is open at gigisplayhouse.org/rochester/gala. GiGi's hopes to raise $75,000 to support free programming for people with Down syndrome in the Rochester region.

The gala will feature special guests, inspirational stories, and live and silent auction items. Instead of purchasing tables, online attendees can host private watch parties in their homes with the theme, decor and refreshments of their choice.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.