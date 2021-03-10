Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

Birthright of Rochester Inc.

320 N. Washington St., Suite 116

Rochester, New York, 14625

Phone: 585-385-2100

Contact: Joan K. Rohr

Email: jkrohrbr@yahoo.com

Website: birthright.org/en/landingpage/lp-rochesternymain

Purpose: Offers free and confidential pregnancy support to women regardless of age, income or ethnicity. Provides support and advocacy through our follow-up program. Provides maternity clothes, layettes for newborns and infant clothing, along with our ongoing friendship.

Wish List

• Breastfeeding aids: books, pillows, etc.

• Clothing (new or gently used): maternity clothing, infant clothes up to size 2T

• Crib sheets, towels, etc.

• Diaper wipes

• Diapers, disposable (especially size 3 and 4)

• Formula

• Mittens, scarves, hats for moms and babies

• Pajamas, sizes birth to 24 months

• Snowsuits, pramsuits for newborn

• Sweaters, booties (handmade), yarn is available for those on a fixed income

Volunteers Needed

A few hours per month is all we ask. Please call for a volunteer packet.

• Mentor: training is provided.

• Office, clerical.

• Publicity: social media, newsletter.

• Fundraising.

• Board members.

Journey Home Inc.

994 Long Pond Road

Rochester, New York, 14626

Phone: 585-225-1240

Contact: Tracey Jagla

Email: journeyhome994@gmail.com

Website: journeyhomegreece.org

Purpose: Home for the dying in Greece, offering compassionate care by volunteers around the clock. There is no fee. Supported by donations and memorials.

Wish List

• Bath & Body Works body wash, lotion, hand soaps

• Copy paper, colored and white

• Gift cards: Wegmans, BJ’s, OfficeMax, etc.

• Grocery store items: cleaning supplies, Clorox cleaner, Lysol sprays, laundry detergent (marked HE with bleach), Swiffer wet jet bottle refills and pads, disposable dusters, antibacterial liquid soap, Ziploc storage bags

• Paper supplies: Scott paper towels, Kleenex tissues, toilet tissue

• Postage stamps: regular and postcard

Volunteers Needed

No medical background necessary, just a desire to help people (hands and hearts).

• Resident caregivers meet the basic needs of our residents. Hands-on care. Training provided.

• Support caregivers: cleaning, cooking and maintenance tasks not involving direct resident care.

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.