‘A Siamsa’ to celebrate Irish American heritage

Monroe County Irish organizations will mark Irish American Heritage Month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 30 with “A Siamsa,” a night of demonstrations, music, dancing and stories.

Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians member Sandy Foley will demonstrate how to make soda bread at Barry’s Old School Irish, 2 W. Main St., Webster, from 6 to 6:15 p.m. Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann musicians will perform from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. at Johnny’s Irish Pub, 1382 Culver Road, Rochester.

At McGinnity’s Restaurant, 534 W. Ridge Road, Rochester, Irish American Cultural Institute member Deirdre McKiernan-Hetzler will discuss significant women in Irish and American history to enable a better understanding of their influence in the world from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. A step dance demonstration will follow until 7:30 p.m. with Rince Na Saor's Kathleen Whitfield.

“A Siamsa” will be hosted on Zoom and in-person according to current guidelines. Visit bit.ly/3cDSshR to register for the virtual event.