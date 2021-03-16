Mendoza to speak at Roberts leadership series

Roberts Wesleyan College will continue its biannual leadership series with Michael Mendoza, commissioner of public health for Monroe County, as he speaks about leading through change from 8 to 9:30 a.m. April 9 via Zoom.

Mendoza has been on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, providing leadership, guidance and decisions to keep the Rochester community safe. The conversation will address specific leadership challenges that occur in times of change, including knowing when to pivot and creating buy-in to establish new behaviors.

Mendoza is the ninth public health commissioner for Monroe County. He also is an associate professor at the University of Rochester in the family medicine, public health sciences and nursing departments. As commissioner, his goal is to improve population health by strengthening the collaboration between clinical medicine and public health in the community.

The conversation will be moderated by Lisa Tiffin, director of government, corporate and foundation relations at Roberts and Northeastern Seminary. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions during the presentation and network during breakout room sessions.

Tickets are free, but registration is required. Visit roberts.edu/event-leadership-breakfast for information.