Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

Meals on Wheels, Monroe County

2180 Empire Blvd.

Webster, New York, 14580

Phone: 585-274-4253

Contact: Margaret Schweizer

Email: margaret_schweizer@urmc.rochester.edu

Website: homecare.urmc.edu

Purpose: Provides Monroe County residents with enjoyable tasting and nutritious meals that are delivered by caring volunteers. All meals are overseen by a registered dietician.

Wish List

• Monetary donations

• Medical gloves, protective masks

• Hand sanitizer, anti-bacterial disinfectant wipes

• Dog and cat food

Volunteers Needed

• Deliver meals to the homebound and elderly between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays. Bring the meal to the recipient’s door with a friendly hello and a check on the participant’s well-being.

Gates Historical Society

634 Hinchey Road

Rochester, New York, 14624

Phone: 585-755-1633

Contact: Marjorie Bouwens

Email: marjoriebouwens@gmail.com

Website: gateshistory.org

Mission: Leads in providing information on Gates history, and in preserving and showcasing the Hinchey Homestead as a model historic site. Offers programs, events, exhibits, tours and related services.

Wish List

• Garden tools

• Desk lamps, fans of any kind

• Archive and office supplies

• Storage totes with lids

• Paper goods such as paper towels, toilet paper

• New three-in-one printer

• Ice box

• Hoosier cabinet

• Washing machine, hand-crank

• 1900s book ends

• Eastlake candle stand

• Envelopes: letter and legal size

• Tape dispenser, Scotch tape, 3/4-inch

• Writing tablets, manila folders

• Postage stamps

Volunteers Needed

• Volunteers of all ages.

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.