Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

Begin Again Horse Rescue Inc.

2828 Plank Road

Lima, New York, 14485

Phone: 585-322-2427

Contact: Jennifer Lilly

Email: info@beginagainrescue.org

Website: beginagainrescue.org

Purpose: Dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming of horses at risk of neglect, abuse and possible slaughter.

Wish List

• Bleach

• Copy paper and printer ink

• Poulin feeds

• UTV or ATV

• Gift cards: Tractor Supply, and Hemlock Farm and Garden

• Horse-quality first-cutting hay

Volunteers Needed

• Help with horse care and barn work.

• Lawn and pasture maintenance.

• Building and fence repairs.

• Help with fundraising events.

No experience necessary to volunteer at the rescue. Training will be provided. Children ages 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Due to COVID-19, visit beginagainrescue.org to register.

Nature's Haven Inc.

1340 Plank Road

Webster, New York, 14580

Phone: 585-872-2545

Contact: Sue Unckless

Email: qwakrkpr@yahoo.com

Purpose: A home-based facility dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of injured and orphaned wildlife.

Wish List

• Paper towels

• 30-gallon trash bags

• Newspaper, clean (no ads please)

• Cotton balls (100% cotton only, please)

• Q-tips

• Dawn dish soap

• Liquid hand soap

• Laundry detergent

• Bleach

• Plastic grocery store bags

• Paper tubes from paper towels, toilet paper, etc.

• Fleece or flannel blankets

• Gift cards: dollar stores, grocery stores, pet stores, hardware stores, drug stores, Walmart

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.