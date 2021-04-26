Willow Center to speak with Me Too founder

COURTESY OF WILLOW DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CENTER

Willow Domestic Violence Center will host “Stories of Strength: A Conversation with Tarana Burke,” founder of the Me Too movement, from 7 to 8 p.m. May 21.

Norma Holland, director of public relations for the Office of Equity and Inclusion at the University of Rochester, will serve as moderator. The conversation is the keynote of the Willow Ball.

“Stories of Strength,” a six-story public art collaboration with artist Sarah C. Rutherford, is located in downtown Rochester on the Times Square building. Rutherford’s artwork is rooted in the stories of local survivors’ experiences with domestic violence.

Admission is free with an optional donation to Willow Center. Visit willowcenterny.org to register.