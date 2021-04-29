MAG celebrating Asia Pacific American Heritage Month
COURTESY OF MEMORIAL ART GALLERY
The Gallery Council of the Memorial Art Gallery is marking Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with virtual programs from 1 to 2 p.m. daily through May 2 via Zoom.
The lineup for all ages includes the Hamamatsu-Rochester Sister City Committee’s Japan Culture Showcase on April 29; the Bharat School of Indian Dance and Music on April 30; Wenzhuo Zhang (yangqin), and Vidhya Bala and Raja Bala (Hindustani vocal) on May 1; and “Asia Meets America” by Saveree Joshipura and Swarit Joshipura on May 2.
Admission is free; there is a suggested donation of $5 per group at the time of registration. Visit mag.rochester.edu/events/familydays for information.