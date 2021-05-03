Transportation Museum reopening May 16

COURTESY OF NEW YORK MUSEUM OF TRANSPORTATION

The New York Museum of Transportation, 6393 E. River Road, West Henrietta, will reopen with a new schedule of events and trolley rides starting May 16.

The museum houses a collection of trolley cars, highway and horse-drawn vehicles, model railroads, the Midtown Plaza Monorail and exhibits celebrating the transportation history of the area. In the gallery, a video presents the Rochester Subway in color.

On trolley ride and special event days, visitors experience the interurban era of a century ago as their trolley car winds its way on a 20-minute round trip through scenic countryside. The air whistle and the clickety-clack on the rails bring back a time when trolley cars provided fast, clean service connecting upstate New York cities.

Special event dates and days when trolley rides will operate are listed at the museum's website (nymtmuseum.org). To abide by COVID-19 regulations, attendance on trolley ride and special event days is restricted and reservations are required.

Admission on trolley ride days is $10 for adults, $9 for ages 65 and older, and $6 for ages 3-12. Non-ride days are $5 for adults and $4 for ages 3-12.

Masks are required in the museum and on the ride. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Call 585-533-1113 or email info@nymtmuseum.org for information.