Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

Rochester Education Foundation

250 Mill St.

Rochester, New York, 14614

Phone: 585-271-5790

Contact: Stuart Hencke

Email: shencke@rochestereducation.org

Website: rochestereducation.org

Purpose: Improves learning and success for Rochester city public school students through the provision of resources, programs and the cultivation of partnerships between education, business and the community.

Wish List

• Books (new) for children from pre-K to 12th grade

• Musical instruments (used), except pianos and organs

• Musical supplies (new), including guitar and violin strings, oboe reeds, music stands

• Functioning laptops

• Rubbermaid shelving for instrument storage

Volunteers Needed

• Organize book drives and sort book donations.

• Provide virtual assistance to students in the completion of college financial aid forms.

We offer training for volunteers and also have opportunities for volunteers without training. Please contact us to sign up!

Pencils and Paper

(A program of Jewish Family Service)

1099 Jay St., Building N

Rochester, New York, 14611

Phone: 585-736-4610

Contact: Amy Rau

Email: pencilsandpaper@jfsrochester.org

Website: pencilsandpaper.org

Purpose: Teachers shop at no cost so that they can provide basic tools for learning for kids in need in our community at selected high-poverty schools.

Wish List

• Art supplies

• Crayons

• Dictionaries, Spanish-English

• Disinfecting wipes (at least 35 count)

• Dry erase markers

• Erasers

• Wide-ruled filler paper

• Glue sticks

• Markers

• Pencil sharpeners

• Pencils, pens

• Rulers

• Scissors

• Sensory items (things that light up, spin, etc.)

• Wide-ruled spiral notebooks

Volunteers Needed

• Warehouse support: must be able to lift 75 pounds. Involves a great deal of standing, walking, lifting, bending.

• Drivers: must be able to lift 35 pounds. Involves picking up and dropping off donated goods.

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.