News 8 anchor Maureen McGuire announces retirement

COURTESY OF WROC-TV

Veteran broadcast journalist Maureen McGuire will retire later this year from WROC-TV after a 24-year career with News 8.

The Rochester native attended Bishop Kearney High School and Manhattanville College in Purchase, and then pursued a graduate degree in journalism at the University of Missouri. She previously was a reporter in the Jefferson City, Missouri; Traverse City, Michigan; and St. Louis TV markets.

“I moved back, because I wanted to be closer to friends and family,” McGuire said. “It was the best move I ever made. When you get to do the work you love, in a place you love, it’s a good life. I’m blessed!”

“No one can tell a story like Maureen,” said Adam Chodak, News 8 anchor and managing editor. “She has a wonderful way with words, but she also cares deeply about the people in each story and it shows. Maureen has always been the bearer of high journalistic standards, humor and heart.”

McGuire worked with local charities over the course of her career at WROC-TV, including the Alzheimer’s Association, Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester, Lifespan, Gilda’s Club, Scott Spino Literacy Foundation and Bishop Kearney. She won media awards from the New York State School Music Association, Lymphoma & Leukemia Society, NYS Art Teachers Association, Legacy Senior Living and Ibero-American Action League of Rochester.

“I want to thank Maureen for her hard work and dedication to excellence over the years,” said Wendy Bello, vice president and general manager. “She has a genuine love for her hometown of Rochester and for WROC-TV. This comes across in her anchoring and storytelling every day. I also want to congratulate Maureen for her successful career in broadcasting. She is a role model for all professional women.”

McGuire will retire in August and continue to anchor until then.