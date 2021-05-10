Vintage flea market coming to Rochester this summer

COURTESY OF THE LUCKY FLEA MARKET

The Lucky Flea, an open-air flea market designed to showcase independent vendors, will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays, May 30-June 27, at the corner of Carlton Street and Anderson Avenue.

Local food and beverage vendors will offer brunch and refreshments as shoppers browse over 60 vendor booths. Admission is free and pets are welcome. Parking can be found at the Village Gate and on the street; shoppers cannot park in the Good Luck lot.

Weekly basket raffles will benefit Roc Gay Alliance (May 30), Urban League of Rochester (June 6), Planned Parenthood (June 13), Keller’s Cat Rescue (June 20) and Rochester Artist Collaborative (June 27). Tickets are $5.

Visit theluckyflea.com for information.