Perinton cuts the ribbon on T.O.P. RC Raceway

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The town of Perinton recently held a ribbon-cutting to open the T.O.P. RC Raceway at Park Operations, 50 Cobb’s Lane.

In attendance were Supervisor Ciaran Hanna; Town Board members David Belaskas, Seana Sartori, Meredith Stockman-Broadbent and Alexandra Winner; Town Clerk Jennifer West; Recreation and Parks Commissioner Jeff Myers and staff; and Parks director Stacey Piddisi.

The outdoor raceway is available by reservation or open for public use when unreserved.

“We are thrilled to cut the ribbon on the first municipal RC raceway in Monroe County and the first local outdoor track available for public use,” Hanna said. “This is a fantastic new opportunity for kids and family members of all ages and abilities to spend time together. We invite all RC racers to enjoy the thrill, whether you are a beginner or an enthusiast. Thank you to the creative and hardworking staff of the Perinton Recreation and Parks Department for not only coming up with the idea, but making it happen.”

The idea was generated from an internal Town Recreation “Shark Tank” competition, where Parks foreman Dillon Dayton and Parks laborer Roger Johnston pitched the idea of an outdoor radio-controlled car raceway. The Perinton Parks Department saved project costs by designing and building the raceway themselves while utilizing recycled materials.

The facility is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Reservation forms found at bit.ly/33RQkPD can be sent to spiddisi@perinton.org or the Perinton Community Center, 1350 Turk Hill Road, Fairport, New York, 14450. Call 585-223-5050 for information.

Spectator bleachers are in place and the Fairport Municipal Commission installed an overhead light for evening racing. RC racers can help maintain the course by raking and picking up litter. Sponsorship opportunities are available to install inclusive ramps and viewing decks.