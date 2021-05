COURTESY OF WXXI

WXXI will present the following TV and radio programs in June 2021, among others.

WXXI-TV will air “River City Drumbeat” at 8:30 p.m. June 17 and “Mysteries of Mental Illness” at 9 a.m. June 22-23. WXXI Classical will broadcast “Fields of Wonder” at noon June 19.

Visit interactive.wxxi.org for information.