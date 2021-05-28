WXXI’s ‘HomeStage’ wins a Telly Award

COURTESY OF WXXI

WXXI recently won a bronze Telly Award of excellence in television production for “HomeStage at The Little: Danielle Ponder.”

The premiere episode, part of a four-part music series, featured a performance by American soul singer Danielle Ponder and her band, along with a special interview segment with Ponder.

The production team includes Andrew Croucher, senior audio engineer; producers Katie Epner, Todd McCammon and Jason Milton; Christopher Golding, post-production supervisor; Erin McCormack, executive producer; and Kristopher Nestle, director.

In 2020, WXXI invited four Rochester bands to each record a live session, audience-free at the Little Theatre. Visit bit.ly/HomeStage_Ponder for information.