KeyBank Rochester Fringe opens submissions

COURTESY OF KEYBANK ROCHESTER FRINGE FESTIVAL

Organizers of the 2021 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival are accepting show submissions via rochesterfringe.com until June 29.

The 10th annual festival will run Sept. 14-25 as a hybrid experience with in-person and online performances and events. Both types of shows will use the same free application process, with in-person submissions going directly to whichever venues shows choose. Online shows can be live-streamed or on-demand.

“We thank the arts community for being patient with our later-than-usual submission period this year, but we’re committed to presenting a festival that is both exciting and safe,” said Erica Fee, founding festival producer. “While some of our regular venues will not be reopening until later in 2021 or even until 2022, our overarching mission remains the same: to provide a platform for artists to share their ideas and develop their skills while also offering unparalleled public access to the arts. With that in mind, Fringe is expanding this year to include venues outside of our usual footprint, including the new JCC Canalside Stage.”