StoryCorps’ Virtual Mobile Tour coming to Rochester

Monroe County Post

StoryCorps, a nonprofit organization celebrating the stories of everyday Americans, will record interviews in Monroe County and the Finger Lakes from June 30 to July 31 as part of its Virtual Mobile Tour.

Now in its 15th year, the StoryCorps Mobile Tour has facilitated thousands of conversations between people who know and care about one another. A trained facilitator will guide participants through the recording process step by step. Call 800-850-4406 or visit storycorps.org for reservations.

StoryCorps partnered with WXXI to collect 300 interviews. WXXI-AM 1370, WRUR-FM 88.5 and WEOS-FM 89.7/90.3 will air a selection of local interviews and create special programs around the project. All interviews will be archived at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.