WXXI wins Excellence in Broadcasting Awards

COURTESY OF WXXI

WXXI recently won four Excellence in Broadcasting awards from the New York State Broadcasters Association.

“Pandemic Academics,” a series by WXXI News’ Beth Adams, won in the outstanding public affairs program/series category. “Rochester Police Confront Protesters at City Hall,” a story produced by WXXI News’ James Brown, Max Schulte and Randy Gorbman, won in the outstanding spot news category.

“Remembering David Hochstein,” a story by WXXI Classical’s Mona Seghatoleslami, won in the outstanding use of audio category. “Journeys Through the Finger Lakes,” a co-production between WXXI-TV and the Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance, won in the outstanding series/documentary category.

The NYSBA awards ceremony will be held at the Country Club of Rochester on Sept. 14.