Trinity Council 4618 to hold raffle fundraiser

COURTESY OF TRINITY COUNCIL NO. 4618

Trinity Council No. 4618, Knights of Columbus, will conduct a raffle fundraiser to benefit its Charitable Fund.

The winner will receive a two-night stay for two at the Otesaga Resort Hotel on Otsego Lake in Cooperstown, a certificate for dinner or other recreational events at the resort, and two tickets to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Each ticket costs $35 and only 180 will be sold. A random drawing will be held on July 18. Call 585-627-1716 or email dmpowe@aol.com for information.