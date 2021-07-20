Weightless flight experience coming to Rochester

COURTESY OF DEPREZ TRAVEL PARTNERS

DePrez Travel Partners and Galactic Experiences by DePrez announced an opportunity to experience true weightlessness while soaring above the Earth's surface.

On Sept. 19, the specially outfitted Boeing 727 known as G-Force One will make an appearance at Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. Spaces are available now at bit.ly/3ziqeD4. This flight by ZERO-G is the only FAA-approved opportunity for weightless experiences.

“For those not ready to commit to suborbital space tourism offerings on Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity, this experience offers an opportunity for a taste of what it is like to leave Earth,” DePrez Travel CEO Craig Curran said. “Participants will go through the same experience as professional astronauts.”