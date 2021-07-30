Artists announced for Eastman/ArtistShare program

COURTESY OF EASTMAN SCHOOL OF MUSIC

The Eastman/ArtistShare new artist program announced its 2021 artist, fivebyfive, as well as two 2020 ArtistShare artists: Caitleen Kahn and Charlie Halloran.

The program provides research, entrepreneurial projects and internships, but it does more than just boosting the careers of Eastman students and alumni. This platform allows artists to connect with fans by sharing their creative processes, documenting their work and allowing fans to participate by funding and observing the creation of new artistic works.

“Combining Eastman’s communications support with ArtistShare’s project development insights offers a one-of-a-kind endorsement as musicians build communities around their creative projects,” said Rachel Roberts, director of Eastman’s Institute for Music Leadership.