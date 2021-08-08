WXXI highlights August programming

COURTESY OF WXXI

WXXI will present the following programs this month, among others.

“POV: Farmsteaders” will air on WXXI-TV at 10 a.m. Aug. 16, followed by season three of “The Directors” at 10 p.m. Aug. 26 and “’Wicked’ in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score” at 9 p.m. Aug. 29.

Society for Chamber Music Rochester is performing on WXXI Classical at 2 p.m. on Sundays through Aug. 29. AM 1370/FM 107.5 will broadcast “Intelligence Squared U.S.: Changing Your Mind” at 9 p.m. Aug. 15.

Visit wxxi.org for information.