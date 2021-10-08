‘Expedition: Dinosaur’ opening at RMSC on Nov. 5

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER MUSEUM & SCIENCE CENTER

The Rochester Museum & Science Center, 657 East Ave., will travel back to the Mesozoic Era with “Expedition: Dinosaur,” scheduled to open on Nov. 5.

The exhibition, produced by Stage 9 Exhibits, brings dinosaurs to life through life-sized robotic replicas and galleries filled with sound installations and special effects.

“RMSC is thrilled to be featuring ‘Expedition: Dinosaur,’ because dinosaurs have the unique power to engage everyone from age 2 to 102,” said Hillary Olson, RMSC president and CEO. “Everyone can find something that interests them. You can discover what and how these fascinating creatures ate, explore where and how they lived, learn how their legacy lives on in today’s birds and more. We can’t wait to welcome visitors into this immersive exhibition and see what sparks their curiosity.”

“Expedition: Dinosaur” will be open to the public in the Riedman Gallery and adjacent gallery spaces on the museum’s third floor through next spring. It features a number of hands-on interactives, including puzzles that challenge guests to identify dinosaur species and reassemble Pangea from contemporary continents. Visitors also can become paleontologists using excavation tools and robotics to find and understand fossils.

“You can only glean so much from a picture in a textbook,” said Calvin Uzelmeier, RMSC director of featured content. “Seeing these life-size animatronics paired with immersive spaces and the wealth of information in the exhibition helps make paleontology and Earth’s history come to life. When visitors complete their dinosaur adventure, they’ll leave with a lasting connection to these beautiful creatures that once dominated the earth, along with fascinating facts about the prehistoric landscape.”

Visit rmsc.org for information.