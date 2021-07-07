Local documentary playing at multiple festivals

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

“Second Chance,” a documentary produced and edited in Pittsford depicting a mother with a rare disease who writes songs for her teenage daughter to sing before receiving a transplant, is screening at multiple film festivals worldwide.

The film, which was shot in Long Island, was accepted into over 25 film festivals worldwide and won 12-plus awards. It was produced by 4th Coast Productions, and directed by Fairport native Brian Gerlach and Pittsford native Matthew White.

The music featured is all original content created by the mother-daughter duo, who collaborated with Grammy Award-winning engineers and producers, as well as a former “American Idol” contestant. “Second Chance” most recently was screened at the Manhattan Film Festival and will be featured in the Long Island International Film Expo on Aug. 11.