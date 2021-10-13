‘House of Wax’ to kick off SOTA’s performance season

COURTESY OF SCHOOL OF THE ARTS

The School of the Arts, 45 Prince St., Rochester, will kick off its 2021-22 performance season with a feature film involving over 115 students from performers to production.

The theater department chose 1953’s “House of Wax” to produce in film format versus a live show. The screenplay was written by Wilbur Crane and is directed by Michelle Accorso Sapere.

Wax sculptor Henry Jarrod (Eisaiah Montanez) survives a fiery confrontation with his business partner, Matthew Burke (Alexander Powell), and reemerges years later with his own museum; however, when the appearance of his new sculptures coincides with corpses vanishing from the city morgue, art student Sue Allen (Lavender Ashley) starts to suspect wrongdoing.

The film will be screened at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Dryden Theatre in the George Eastman Museum, 900 East Ave., Rochester, and as a drive-in from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 30 at SOTA.

Tickets are $5-$12 for the Dryden screening, and $25 per vehicle or $5 for lawn seats at SOTA. A virtual option is available for $12. Visit sotarochester.org or sotaroc.booktix.com for tickets.