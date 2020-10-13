Gateways Music Fest announces fall program, schedule

Gateways Music Festival, in association with Eastman School of Music, announced this year’s lineup of chamber music performances, solo recitals, panel discussions and talks, as well as a film screening and five-day residency with students from ROCmusic.

“Celebrating Rochester’s Own” will open the festival at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 with performances by local classical musicians of African descent.

Curator Dwandalyn Reece will discuss the music collection at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Nov. 10 as part of the Paul J. Burgett Memorial Lecture Series. Anthony McGill, principal clarinet of the New York Philharmonic will perform a solo recital at 7:30 p.m.

The Burgett Lecture Series will continue Nov. 11 with moderator Garrett McQueen leading a panel of musicians in a discussion about Black Lives Matter and classical music from 3:30 to 5 p.m. South African-born cellist and Eastman graduate Thapelo Masita will perform at 7:30 p.m.

Tammy Kernodle, president of the American Musicological Society and professor of music at Miami University in Ohio, will speak on music, Black women and the 19th Amendment from 3:30 to 5 p.m., followed by a film screening of “What Happened, Miss Simone?” at 7:30 p.m. to explore the life and career aspirations of Juilliard-trained pianist Nina Simone.

The festival will end with a conversation about the impact of COVID-19 on the lives of musicians with New York City’s WQXR radio host Terrance McKnight from 3:30 to 5 p.m., and a performance with the Gateways Brass Collective, String Quartet and ROCmusic at 7:30 p.m.

All concerts and the film screening include a pre-show talk at 7 p.m. Tickets cost up to $10 for advance purchase. All events are accessible online and a festival pass is available. Visit gatewaysmusicfestival.org for information.