‘Live from Hochstein’ lineup announced

The Hochstein School’s “Live from Hochstein” fall concert series will air on WXXI Classical 91.5/90.3 FM starting Nov. 4 with “Bach and Beyond with Natalie Spehar” from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m.

The series will continue with “American Sounds” on Nov. 11, “Travel Remotely” on Nov. 18, the David Hochstein Recital Competition Concert on Nov. 25 and “Madrigalia: A Physically Distanced Cup of Good Cheer” on Dec. 2.

“Live from Hochstein” is the longest-running live broadcast concert series in western New York. Due to health and safety guidelines during the pandemic, It will be broadcast without a live audience in the Performance Hall.