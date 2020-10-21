Virtual concert to celebrate Anthony Historic District

Modern chamber music quintet fivebyfive is teaming with the Landmark Society of Western New York and Susan B. Anthony Neighborhood Association to present “For the Future: The Susan B. Anthony Historic District (Music, Art and Action)” at 2 p.m. Nov. 8.

The free program combines online activities and a socially distanced neighborhood walk to commemorate the centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment in New York state, mark the bicentennial celebration of Anthony’s birth and honor the memory of neighborhood resident Lisa Hoffman, whose parents, Dan and Barbara Hoffman, contributed to the preservation district for more than 40 years.

ROCmusic Collaborative and fivebyfive students will perform the world-premiere of “Right to a Voice” by Mina Esary in a video produced by Marc Webster, of Blue on Blue Recording Studio.

“Right to a Voice” is dedicated to Lisa Hoffman’s memory, and incorporates inspiration and memories from Hoffman and Anthony woven throughout the work. The audience can respond to the music and video by creating signs with messages to share with the community. Craft supplies will be available at the 1872 Cafe, 431 W. Main St., before the event.

The music video will be the catalyst for a panel discussion and community talk-back about the complicated dimensions of the suffrage movement — the history of the movement, who was included, who was excluded and what work is still needed.

Laura Lentz, flutist and fivebyfive artistic director, will moderate the discussion. Panelists include Jean Elisabeth Pedersen, associate professor of history at the Eastman School of Music and University of Rochester; Deborah Hughes, president and CEO of the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House; Cona Marshall, assistant professor in religious studies and African and African American studies at UR; and Kathryn Murano Santos, senior director of collections and exhibitions at the Rochester Museum and Science Center.

Community members can meet at the 1872 Cafe, the location where Anthony and 15 other women voted in 1872, leading to their indictment as felons. The neighborhood walk will follow with Larry Francer, associate director of the Landmark Society, and Dawn Noto, president of the Anthony Neighborhood Association.

Visit fivebyfivemusic.com to register.