Brockport Orchestra announces virtual concert

The Brockport Symphony Orchestra will present its virtual “Folk Music Around the World” concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 8.

The link to view the concert will be posted on brockportsymphony.org and facebook.com/BrockportSymphony at 6 p.m. Admission is free; donations for the Brockport Food Shelf and the orchestra will be accepted online.

The program, directed by Jonathan Allentoff, includes settings of "Simple Gifts" and "Swansea Town" by Aaron Copland and Gustav Holst, "River Songs" by Douglas Wagner, "Korean Folk Rhapsody" by James Curnow, the Japanese folk song "Takeda Lullaby,” Leroy Anderson's "Blue Tango,” and German Dance No. 1 by Mozart.

The orchestra will perform Allentoff's arrangement of the "Rochester Schottische" by William Rulison. Bill Hullfish will present new vocal renditions of the songs featured in the orchestral works.