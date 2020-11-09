Golden Link to host online concert
The Golden Link Folk Singing Society will host Alberta musician Scott Cook and his band, the Indoorables, for an online concert at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21.
Cook is a folk troubadour who broadcasts from Edmonton with Elliot Thomas on guitar and vocals, and Pamela Mae on bass, banjo and vocals. Audiences will hear sturdy, straight-talking songs with old-timey string band arrangements, equal parts introspection and insurrection.
A Zoom session with the musicians will follow the concert. Viewers are encouraged to support the musicians through their tip jar. Visit goldenlink.org for information.