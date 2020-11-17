Brockport Orchestra to present ‘Autumn Colors’

The Brockport Symphony Orchestra will present its virtual “Autumn Colors” concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 29.

The link to view the concert will be posted on the orchestra's website (brockportsymphony.org) and Facebook page (facebook.com/BrockportSymphony) one hour before the free concert. Donations for the Brockport Food Shelf and orchestra will be accepted online.

Directed by Jonathan Allentoff, this concert will feature new recordings of fall 2020 performances with soloists Larry Fagen and Emmanuel Sikora.

Fagen, the orchestra’s principal cellist, will perform his arrangement of "Dawn" from Rossini's "William Tell Overture."

Sikora, a composer with recent performances by the Lviv Philharmonic and Syracuse University Symphony Orchestra, will appear as piano soloist in the premiere of his new work, “Choral Concerto Medley.”

The program also includes baroque dances and British folk music.