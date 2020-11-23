Online event to mark Hochstein anniversary

Hochstein students and alumni will perform in “Happy 100th, Hochstein!” to celebrate the school’s milestone anniversary at 7 p.m. Dec. 9.

The virtual concert will include appearances by the Hochstein Youth Symphony Orchestra and Orion Piano Trio; Jeff Tyzik, principal pops conductor for the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra; Megan Kamler from the Rochester City Ballet; and Hochstein board adviser Carlos Carballada.

“The Hochstein School was founded when the community rallied to create a place where everyone would have access to an excellent arts education,” said Margaret Quackenbush, president and executive director. “While this wasn’t exactly what we had planned for the end of our 100th anniversary year, we wanted to celebrate with all of you by showcasing what is unique and special about the school.”

The free event will be streamed on Hochstein’s Givebutter campaign page. Donations are accepted. Visit givebutter.com/happy100thhochstein for information.