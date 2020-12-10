SUBSCRIBE NOW
RPO announces holiday concerts

Messenger Post Media
Monroe County Post

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will perform holiday concerts throughout December with “Holiday Streaming,” part of the “RPO @ Home” series. 

This series will stream “Gala Holiday Pops” until Jan. 20, “Holiday Streaming with RPO Brass Quintet” on Dec. 12-Jan. 26, “Holiday Streaming with RPO’s Low Brass & Friends” on Dec. 13-Jan. 27, “Holiday Classics” on Dec. 19-Feb. 2 and “RPO’s New Year’s Eve Special” on Dec. 31-Feb. 14. 

The “Holiday Streaming” package includes all five concerts for $100. Single concerts start at $20. Visit rpo.org to order or call the Patron Services Center at 585-454-2100 during business hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays.

Stock photo.