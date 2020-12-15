Brockport Orchestra to host holiday concert

The Brockport Symphony Orchestra will present its virtual holiday concert at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

The link to view the concert will be posted on brockportsymphony.org and facebook.com/BrockportSymphony one hour before the concert. Admission is free; donations for the Brockport Food Shelf and BSO will be accepted online.

Directed by Jonathan Allentoff, this concert will feature new recordings of fall 2020 performances with guest vocal artists Michael DeLuca and Mary Wojciechowski.

Composer and pianist Emmanuel Sikora will make an appearance, with introductory remarks by Brockport Mayor Margay Blackman.