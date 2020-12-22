Eastman faculty featured on ‘Aquarelles’ CD

An online celebration of the “Aquarelles” CD featuring Eastman faculty artists Bonita Boyd, Steven Doane and Barry Snyder is slated for 7 p.m. Jan. 22 via Zoom with WXXI’s Julia Figueras.

The program consists of four classics of the chamber repertory for flute, cello and piano: trios by Carl Maria von Weber and Bohuslav Martinů, “Sonate en concert” by Jean-Michel Damase and “Trois Aquarelles” by Philippe Gaubert.

"I am so thrilled about the release of this new CD of major trios for flute, cello and piano with my world-class colleagues Barry Snyder and Steven Doane,” Boyd said. “We have worked together over many years and I consider them both to be among the greatest artists of their time. We invite you all to celebrate the release of Aquarelles with us online — a bright spot in this challenging time!"

Visit bit.ly/2J97xx4 to register or bridgerecords.com/products/9539 to purchase the CD.