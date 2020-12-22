SUBSCRIBE NOW
Eastman faculty featured on ‘Aquarelles’ CD

Messenger Post Media
Monroe County Post

An online celebration of the “Aquarelles” CD featuring Eastman faculty artists Bonita Boyd, Steven Doane and Barry Snyder is slated for 7 p.m. Jan. 22 via Zoom with WXXI’s Julia Figueras.

The program consists of four classics of the chamber repertory for flute, cello and piano: trios by Carl Maria von Weber and Bohuslav Martinů, “Sonate en concert” by Jean-Michel Damase and “Trois Aquarelles” by Philippe Gaubert.

"I am so thrilled about the release of this new CD of major trios for flute, cello and piano with my world-class colleagues Barry Snyder and Steven Doane,” Boyd said. “We have worked together over many years and I consider them both to be among the greatest artists of their time. We invite you all to celebrate the release of Aquarelles with us online — a bright spot in this challenging time!"

Visit bit.ly/2J97xx4 to register or bridgerecords.com/products/9539 to purchase the CD.

