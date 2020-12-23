Warfield benefit concert slated for Jan. 24

The William Warfield Scholarship Fund Inc. has provided financial aid to more than 35 African American students at the Eastman School of Music since 1977 and spotlights recipients in an annual benefit concert.

This year’s virtual concert is scheduled for 4 p.m. Jan. 24, and features 2020 scholarship recipient Jazmine Saunders and Eastman alumna Julia Bullock, one of Musical America’s 2021 Artists of the Year.

Also on the concert program are Judah Taylor, winner of the 2020 William Warfield High School Vocal Competition; Thomas Warfield, WWSF president emeritus; pianist Lee Wright, WWSF board member and concert director; and members of the Garth Fagan Dance Company.

Tickets are $10 minimum donation. Visit esm.rochester.edu/theatre or williamwarfield.org for information.