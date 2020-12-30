ROCopera season continuing with Song Cycle Fest

ROCopera will continue its 2020-21 season virtually with a Song Cycle Festival on Jan. 28-31.

ROCopera is reimagining the standard of Art Song performance by creating visual narratives with the composers' works. Performers produced their own interpretations through audio/video digital presentation.

Each night will feature works by Samuel Barber, Christian B. Carey, Aaron Copland, Florence Price and Franz Schubert, performed by singers Tyler Cassidy-Heacock, Juli Elliot, Elisabeth Halliday-Quan, Heather Holmquest, Sara Noble and Kerri Lynn Slominski, and pianists Nathan Cheung, Alex Kuczynski, Julia Lin and Christopher Petit.

Tickets are $10 for a single-day pass or $35 for a full festival pass. Visit rocopera.org for information.