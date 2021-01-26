Finger Lakes Opera celebrating 9th season

Finger Lakes Opera Inc. announced its virtual programming for the first quarter of 2021, which marks the nonprofit arts organization’s ninth season.

Jorell Williams, last seen on FLO’s 2019 production of “La Boheme,” will present a program on Feb. 18, followed by a recital with soprano Kearstin Piper Brown on Feb. 25.

Carlos Enrique Santelli, winner of the 2018 Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, will perform on March 19. Jonathan Michie, who last appeared with FLO in the 2018 production of “Die Fledermaus,” will take the stage on April 2.

All recitals and performances will air on FLO’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.