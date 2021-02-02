GPAS announces virtual Valentine’s Day concert

The Greece Performing Arts Society will celebrate Valentine's Day with a free concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 14.

This program will highlight previously recorded romantic favorites by the Greece Choral Society, Greece Concert Band and Greece Community Orchestra, and a new performance by the GPAS Chamber Ensemble.

There will be presentations by conductors Jonathan Allentoff, BJ Comer and Rollo Fisher, as well as vocal renditions by soloists Jill Alvarado, Michael DeLuca and George Mathis.

Donations will be accepted online. The concert will be available through Facebook Premiere at facebook.com/greeceperformingarts and posted to greeceperformingarts.org for later viewing.