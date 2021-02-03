Bach to Rock Penfield names ‘Battle’ winners

Nick Valente, owner of Bach to Rock Penfield, is passionate about giving kids and adults of all ages and abilities the chance to learn to play an instrument and perform in front of others.

“We believe that anyone who loves music should be able to learn, play and sing music either as a soloist, duet, ensemble, band or glee club, and have the opportunity to perform in the community,” he said.

Students in the band program for ages 7 and older are placed into bands based on age, musical genre interests, ability and instrument preference. Bands practice once a week with a coach and play songs they want to play. Members create a band name, logo, T-shirt and story. Then, Back to Rock Penfield coordinates gigs for the bands to play in family-friendly atmospheres.

Older kids, teens and adults in the Beat Refinery program can learn DJ scratching, mixing, mashups and music production using the equipment in a dedicated Beat Refinery room.

Last December, the school hosted a virtual Battle of the Bands and Battle of the DJs. Students submitted videos of their best work, which were reviewed by volunteer judges.

Battle of the Bands judges John Carter, John Chatt, Scott Colicchio and Erin Lowney named the following winners in the Lower (ages 11 and younger) and Upper (ages 12 and older) divisions.

Lower Division

Tightest Band: Rock Raptors.

Best Set List/Song Choice: Gardens of Rock.

Best Stage Presence: Samurais of Sound.

Most Creative: Just Trouble.

Most Original/Best Interpretation: Withers of Mods.

Best Overall Band: Rock Raptors.

Upper Division

Tightest Band: Masked Musicians.

Best Set List/Song Choice: The Project

Best Stage Presence: Shades of Soul.

Most Creative: Rings of Essence.

Most Fun: iIr.

Most Original/Best Interpretation: The Jammers.

Best Overall Band: The Project.

The Battle of the DJs was judged by Mike Gray and Tim LaMoy, of Tones Entertainment, and Jason Macool, of DC Entertainment. DJ CW won Best State Presence. Best Technical Capability went to DJ Darkcore and DJ Jack won Best Beat Drop. Winner of the Best Overall Set and Structure was DJ Jason. DJ Jon won Best Mix Execution and Best Overall DJ, and DJ Wildfire was named Most Creative.