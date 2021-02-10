‘Composer Chats’ offering chances to connect

The first of five “Composer Chats” presented by fivebyfive will feature “Twenty Answers” with composer, performer and media artist Pamela Z at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27.

Following a performance by fivebyfive, Pamela Z will discuss artistic work in a conversation hosted by conductor and new music advocate Evan Meccarello.

The series will continue with music written and adapted for virtual performances by Sungmin Shin and Sophie Stone on March 27, an animated video with music by Anthony R. Green on April 24, a new video by Miguel del Aguila on May 22 and an open performance of Pauline Oliveros’ “Tuning Meditation” on June 5.

“Composer Chats” can be viewed at fivebyfivemusic.com and the fivebyfive Facebook page. June’s performance will be held via Zoom.