Rochester Philharmonic announces 2021-22 season

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra unveiled its 2021-22 season, its first under the baton of Andreas Delfs as music director.

The 98th season features two world premieres by Jessie Montgomery and Roberto Sierra, as well as works by living composers and selections from the classical repertoire.

“As we approach the orchestra’s next century, we embark on a journey that will include new and diverse voices in our music to reflect the rich cultural tapestry of our community,” Delfs said.

The Pops Series will open with “Legends: The Paul Simon Songbook” on Sept. 17-18, followed by “Kings of Soul” on Oct. 15-16, “Back to Broadway” on Nov. 12-13 and “Gala Holiday Pops” on Dec. 17-19.

In 2022, the orchestra will present “Jurassic Park in Concert” on Jan. 21-22, “Happy Birthday, John Williams!” on Feb. 18-19, “Diva to Diva: An Evening with Ann Hampton Callaway” on March 18-19, “Revolution: The Music of the Beatles — A Symphonic Experience” on April 22-23 and “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert” on May 27-28.

The Philharmonics Series will open with “Andreas Conducts Brahms 1” on Sept. 23 and 25, followed by “Konig Conducts Saint-Saens” on Oct. 7 and 9, “Paremski + Rachmaninov” on Oct. 21 and 23, “New World Symphony” on Nov. 4 and 6, “Hansel and Gretel” on Nov. 18 and 20, and “The Nutcracker” on Nov. 24-28.

The series will continue in 2022 with “Andreas Conducts Beethoven” on Jan. 13 and 15; “Danzmayr Returns” on Jan. 27 and 29; “Don Quixote” on Feb. 10 and 12; “Ginastera, Gershwin + Frank” on March 3 and 5; “The Emperor Concerto” on March 24 and 26; “Masur Conducts” on April 14 and 16; “The Blue Danube” on May 5 and 7; “Symphonic Cinema” on May 19 and 21; and “Mahler: The Resurrection Symphony” on June 2 and 4.

“The orchestra is very much looking forward to returning to Kodak Hall this fall and our medical advisers are optimistic that live performances will resume in 2021,” Delfs said. “As always, our first priority is to keep our orchestra members, staff and audience safe, so we are also preparing alternative programs to keep the music alive, whatever circumstances we face this fall.”

RPO will introduce a five-concert streaming package of selected Philharmonics and Pops concerts for 2021-22. They are “Paremski + Rachmaninov,” “Hansel and Gretel,” “Gala Holiday Pops,” “Andreas Conducts Beethoven” and “Diva to Diva: An Evening with Ann Hampton Callaway.”

“We want to make sure that the RPO is accessible to everyone by bringing the RPO directly into their homes,” said Curt Long, president and CEO. “This series of five concerts is a blend of Philharmonic and Pops concerts, and is a perfect way to introduce your family to the work of the RPO from the comfort of your home. It’s also a great way for those who live in other parts of the country and world to connect with the work of this storied orchestra and get acquainted with our new music director, Maestro Andreas Delfs.”

Updates on program changes and streaming plans will be provided closer to the start of the season. Visit rpo.org for information.