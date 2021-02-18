Lineup announced for RPO streaming series

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is continuing its “RPO @ Home” streaming series this spring to highlight Philharmonics, Pops and Chamber music programs.

“Bach, Mozart + Strauss” and “String Fever” are available now. “Coleridge-Taylor + Mendelssohn” will be posted on March 4, followed by “Souvenir de Florence” on March 18; “Rochester Remembers” on March 30; “Music at the Movies” on April 1; “From Czechia with Love” on April 15; “Latin Heat” on April 29; “Mahler 4” on May 6; “Stravinsky, Janacek + Bruch” on May 27; and “Beethoven 1” on June 1.

Due to the pandemic, all live performances scheduled for the remainder of the 2020-21 season are canceled. The Philharmonics and Pops concerts ($25 per household) are available for unlimited viewing up to 45 days after the first concert date.

Call 585-454-2100 or visit rpo.org for information.