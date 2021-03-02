RPO announces social justice series

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will present a series of free, streamed musical events dedicated to the fight for social justice starting March 15.

“Truth is of No Color: Concerts for Social Justice” takes its name from the motto of Frederick Douglass’ newspaper, The North Star, which was published in Rochester from 1847 to 1859.

Each event will feature music by composers of the past and present, many whose voices were suppressed for hundreds of years based on their sex, race, heritage, sexual orientation and backgrounds.

The first concert will celebrate Douglass’ life and legacy from March 15 to April 28 with works by Jessie Montgomery and Carlos Simon, in partnership with the Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives. Call 585-454-2100 or visit rpo.org for information.