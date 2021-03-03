GPAS to present ‘St. Patrick’s Day Concert’

The Greece Performing Arts Society will present its “St. Patrick's Day Celebration Concert” at 7 p.m. March 14.

This program will highlight new performances and previously recorded Irish favorites by the Greece Choral Society, Greece Concert Band, Greece Community Orchestra and GPAS Chamber Ensemble.

There will be presentations by conductors Rollo Fisher, BJ Comer and Jonathan Allentoff, and vocal renditions by Michael DeLuca.

This virtual concert is free, but donations will be accepted online. Visit greeceperformingarts.org or facebook.com/greeceperformingarts for information.