Registration open for Virtuosi Strings program

Greece Virtuosi Strings, a free program for beginning and intermediate players of violin, viola and cello, will meet from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sundays, April 11-May 2, at Greece Baptist Church, 1230 Long Pond Road.

Coaching will be provided by Eastman alumna Cheryl Frank, who often plays with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, and Hochstein Youth Symphony Orchestra member Joanna Frank.

All participants will wear masks, have temperature checks and practice social distancing. Classes will be small.

The program includes a final virtual concert. Call 585-225-6160 or visit greecebaptistchurch.org to register.